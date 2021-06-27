Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. 3,944,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,279. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.