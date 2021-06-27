Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.83. 2,614,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,803. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

