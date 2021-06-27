Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,083 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $527.07 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

