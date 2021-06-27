Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

