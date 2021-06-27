Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

