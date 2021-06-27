SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. 7,473,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.