$154.10 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce $154.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $154.75 million. Avalara posted sales of $116.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

