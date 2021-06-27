Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.12. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.34. 1,840,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.80. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

