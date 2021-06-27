Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $148.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,381. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

