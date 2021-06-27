Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $614.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.11 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $204,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,270. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
