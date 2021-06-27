Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $614.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.11 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $204,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,270. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

