Altus Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Altus Group stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.30. 142,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.16. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AIF. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

