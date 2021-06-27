Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,903 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,382,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,316.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.