Saturna Capital CORP Sells 1,100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. ASML comprises 4.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.08% of ASML worth $201,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $686.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,406. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $662.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

