ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,189. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $53,400,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 10,722,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,779. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

