Analysts Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $21.33

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

RDHL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,291. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $323.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 13.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

