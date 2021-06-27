Vortex Defi (VTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,704.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $66,289.97 and approximately $12,704.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

