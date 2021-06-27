Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $561,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

