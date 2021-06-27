salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,590 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.87 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.