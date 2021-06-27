Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$218.79. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9200002 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$248.92.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

