The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lowered by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,429,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 892,507 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies accounts for 6.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $365,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,105. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

