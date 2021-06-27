Nuance Investments LLC Has $70.23 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953,087 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 1.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $70,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

