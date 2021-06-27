CUDOS Trading Down 15.8% This Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $205,416.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUDOS has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

CUDOS Coin Profile

CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 967,844,579 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “????????CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

CUDOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

