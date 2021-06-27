ICHI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,644.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. ICHI has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $2,644.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00007840 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,216 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

