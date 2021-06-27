TTC (TTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.