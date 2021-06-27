SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. 2,062,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,729. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

