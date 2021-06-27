O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.