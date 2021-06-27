National Pension Service Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Pension Service increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of The Home Depot worth $415,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.63. 11,733,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

