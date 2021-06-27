Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.56. 1,175,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

