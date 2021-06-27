Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $92.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $97.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

VLO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,568,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.55. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

