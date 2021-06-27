$58.92 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $58.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.11 million. Radius Health posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $254.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 607,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,594. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Radius Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

