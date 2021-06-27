Balancer Market Capitalization Reaches $106.34 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $15.31 or 0.00046050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $106.34 million and $31.47 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

