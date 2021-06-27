InsaneCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $195,127.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00363189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002128 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.07 or 0.00947372 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,525,597 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.