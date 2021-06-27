Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of DDS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 647,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

