One Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $284.11. The stock had a trading volume of 489,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,196. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.