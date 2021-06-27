Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $2.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.69. 715,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,679. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.