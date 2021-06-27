Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $122,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
