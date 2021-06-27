Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $122,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

