26,950 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.98. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.