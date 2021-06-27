Critical Review: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) versus Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Forte Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Forte Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 144.41%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.68%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Forte Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -6.82 Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 12,047.54 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -5.64

Forte Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.12% -21.00% Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31%

Risk and Volatility

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.