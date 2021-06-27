Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,877 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 202,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,866,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $101,020,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,469,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,824,000 after buying an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,280,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

