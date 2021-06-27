$0.59 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.05. 2,549,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.86.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

