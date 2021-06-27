$0.88 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,374. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

