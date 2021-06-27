Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,722. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

