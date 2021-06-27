Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 86.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $492.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.26 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

