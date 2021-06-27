D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

