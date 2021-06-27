$442.77 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $442.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $410.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $166.59. 1,597,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.23.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

