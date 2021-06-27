Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,280 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of Fortinet worth $138,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.