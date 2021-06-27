WandX Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, WandX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. WandX has a market cap of $189,830.61 and $54.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.00579972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036732 BTC.

About WandX

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

