$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $6.08 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

KMX stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.40. 4,464,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

