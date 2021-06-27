Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.08. 496,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,264. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

