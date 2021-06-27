Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Zendesk stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.64. 1,087,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,382. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 57.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2,049.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

